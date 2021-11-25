NMDC Awarded 5 Star Rating by Ministry of Mines

Hyderabad, 25th November 2021: The largest iron ore producer of India, NMDC received a total of nine 5-star ratings for three years for all its operating iron ore mines viz. Kumaraswami, Bacheli Deposit-5, Deposit 14 NMZ and Deposit No 10 at the 5th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals. Honourable Minister of Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi felicitated Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production) NMDC for the sustainable mining efforts of the company.

Honourable Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi chaired the 5th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals and allotted over 52 mineral blocks to State Governments. He also launched an e-portal to ease the accreditation process. The Ministry of Mines awarded 5 Star Ratings for the years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 to mines practicing sustainable and responsible mining.

Receiving the award on behalf of NMDC, Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty said, “As a key stakeholder in the Indian mining industry, it is our responsibility to implement production processes that are energy efficient and sustainable. The 5 Star Rating is a testimony to our commitment towards environment conservation.”

Congratulating the team on the award, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “Over the years, our mining complexes have moved towards digitalization. NMDC has adopted safe, scientific, and environment friendly methods of mining that have a minimum impact on the environment. We continue to progress on various environment and energy conservation initiatives in line with our motto of being an eco-friendly miner to the nation.”