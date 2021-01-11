NMDC becomes first PSE to introduce ERP on SAP – S/4 HANA platform

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron-ore miner, and a Navaratna PSE today announced the implementation of SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution. This solution will help to integrate and consolidate all the business processes end-to-end and will lead to an improvement in operational efficiency.

The go-live event was flagged off today by Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC and graced by Shri P.K. Satpathy, Director (Production), Shri Amitava Mukharjee, Director (Finance), Shri Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial), Shri Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical) and other senior officers of NMDC and Senior Executives of Implementation Partner, Accenture and Project Management Consultant (PMC), Deloitte.

NMDC decided to implement ERP to improve performances in areas like Production, Procurement, Dispatch Management, Inventory Management, Finance, Human Resource Management, etc. It will also result in better transparency, ease of doing business, and an overall improvement in customer satisfaction.

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC on this occasion said “NMDC has always been in the forefront in enhancing economic & social values and simultaneously focusing on optimum utilization of resources by adopting latest technological initiatives. The ERP will place NMDC in a different league in the mining sector. He also mentioned that NMDC will be the first CPSE to implement ERP solutions on the most advanced platform SAP – S/4 HANA, on such a large scale, with over 2000 professional user licenses together with industry solutions for mining and steel.”

This project has been implemented under the guidance of Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance). Speaking on the occasion, he said, the ERP system is not just to secure NMDC’s future, but also displays our commitment to stakeholders and bring in more transparency in our business operations. This new ERP system will also form a backbone for future digital initiatives. He further mentioned that in spite of additional challenges on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Go-Live has been accomplished in 21 months.