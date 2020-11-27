NMDC bestowed with the National HR Best Practice Award by NIPM

NMDC, the country’s largest Iron ore mining company has been honoured with ‘National HR BEST Practices Award 2019’ by the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM). The Gold category award recognises the best-in-class workplace practices that affect enterprise-wide success in using Human Resource as a strategic business tool for enhanced results. NMDC was recognised for its unique and constructive Human Resource Practices. NMDC has been accorded this special recognition for its industry-leading and progressive HR practices.

The NIPM National HR Best Practice Award is instituted to recognise the HR perceptions and aspirations across several industries. The award offers an insight into how industries in large sectors can align their employer brands to aspirations and thoughts of their workforce. The purpose of the award is to recognize an organization that has been able to align successful HR programs and policies with the company’s business objectives. NMDC Limited has been successful in creating an ecosystem which empowers employees to enhance their skill sets and demonstrates the importance of HR practices for strategic success.

Commented on the award Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “We believe that our people are our most important assets. NMDC is always working towards implementing internationally recognised best practices to ensure employee and organizational growth is aligned. We are immensely pleased to receive the ‘National HR Best Practice Award’ for the modern outlook & futuristic mindset. This recognition of being one of the best HR practitioners in India is a culmination of the efforts of the HR team and I congratulate them for winning this award.”

For NMDC, the core ethos has always been engaging with its employees and stakeholders with proactive and positive HR policies. The award is a testimony to its contemporary HR policies and strives to build a work environment that focuses on creating an engaged, diversified, productive and healthy workforce through employee-friendly initiatives.