NMDC celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with Students

Hyderabad, 4 October 2021: Around 400 students from over 75 schools celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) with the Navratna PSE, NMDC. India’s largest iron ore producer organised a Mega Chess Tournament during 2nd and 3rd October 2021, as part of the various sports, academic and cultural events it is conducting to mark India@75. School children from Hyderabad and Secunderabad competed in the chess tournament in three categories – Sub Junior (Class I to V), Junior (Class VI to VIII), and Senior (Class IX to XII).

With the objective to sensitize students on the country’s journey to independence and beyond, NMDC conducted various quizzes and interactive sessions during the course of the tournament. Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the themes for the said events were National Independence Movement, Stories of our Freedom Fighters, and Government Initiatives with an emphasis on Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

As part of AKAM, the next big event coming up is the Cancer Awareness Run to be conducted on 10.10.2021 at Hyderabad. NMDC has partnered with Grace Cancer Foundation, Hyderabad for this virtual and in person 5K, 10K and 21K runs.

A list of the winners of NMDC Mega Chess Tournament, with category wise information on Student Name, Class, School, and Position is enclosed herewith.