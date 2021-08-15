NMDC Celebrates India@75

Hyderabad, 15th August, 2021: NMDC, the country’s largest Iron ore producing Navratna mining company, celebrated the 75th Indian Independence Day at the company’s headquarters in Hyderabad and all its project sites with great fervour. Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC along with Shri A Shankariah, Senior most employee at Head Office unfurled the tricolour at the NMDC Corporate Office at Hyderabad in the presence of functional directors of NMDC, Shri P. K. Satpathy, Director (Production), Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance); Shri Alok Mehta, Director (Commercial); Shri Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical) and employees. The celebration was held maintaining the guidelines of social distancing of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

On this occasion Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “India has put up a brave fight against COVID-19, had a glorious run at Olympics 2020, and is honouring the principles of Swadeshi and Swaraj in building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. To celebrate India@75, the Government of India has initiated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – a 75 week countdown in memory of our freedom struggle. I take great pride in inviting all of you to participate in this movement that celebrates the rich history and heritage of our nation.”

He also mentioned the contribution of PSUs in nation building and their resilience in the face of adversity as a testimony to their strength and service as the backbone of our nation.