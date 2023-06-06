NMDC Celebrates India’s LiFE Mission on World Environment Day 2023

Hyderabad, 6 June 2023: Eco-Friendly Miner NMDC celebrates World Environment Day 2023 encouraging Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) at its Head Office in Hyderabad and Projects across India today.

NMDC’s Senior Management Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance); Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production); Shri V Suresh, Director (Commercial); and Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO led the employees in pledging to protect the environment. The PSE hosted a special session on ‘Choosing a Sustainable Lifestyle for Environment’ with Guest of Honour Shri B. Ramachandra Reddy, Former CMD, SECL and Member of EAC, MoEF&CC at its Head Office on Monday.

Lauding NMDC’s efforts to create a long-term carbon sink, Shri B. Ramachandra Reddy encouraged every employee to be conscious of their carbon footprint as well. He said Mission LiFE inspires people to live in harmony with nature and we must abide by it.

Talking about NMDC’s efforts to build a circular economy, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) said, “NMDC has aligned its growth aspirations with India’s Sustainable Development Goals. Earth is the only place to live and work and we are committed to preserve and protect it.”

Promoting Government of India’s Mission LiFE, NMDC launched the first Volume of its Sustainability Gazette – ‘Eco-Miners Talk’ today. The company distributed Environment Kits with Saplings, Eco-Friendly Pencils and Jute Bags to all its employees. Shri Jayapal Reddy, ED (Resource Planning and Environment) explained the themes of LiFE and encouraged the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle through a presentation.

NMDC has also been celebrating its Eco-Friendly Practices and Sustainable Mining on its Social Media platforms during the World Environment Week.