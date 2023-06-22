NMDC celebrates International Day of Yoga 2023

Hyderabad, 22 June 2023: Patrons of the Fit India Movement, mining major NMDC celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga today at its Head Office in Hyderabad and Projects across India. Led by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), Shri V Suresh, Director (Commercial), and Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), NMDC employees practiced yoga asanas and pranayama kriya demonstrated by teachers from Namaste India Foundation.

A tribute to India’s commitment towards ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, the event celebrated Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in tandem with the theme of IDY 2023. Following the protocols of the Ministry of Ayush, NMDC’s senior officials practiced Yoga on Wednesday morning under the guidance of Guru Birj Bhushan Purohit, Director, of Namaste India Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee said, “Our country’s traditional and time-honored practice of Yoga taking center stage on international platforms in the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency is befitting to our celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. As India treads forward on its journey to world leadership, it is our responsibility to demonstrate a commitment towards the values of health and oneness with nature.”

NMDC conducts Marathons, Walkathons, Sports Tournaments, and Yoga Sessions to promote physical agility and mental strength. The company is also in preparation for one of the signature sporting events in the country – the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon.