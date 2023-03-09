NMDC Celebrates International Women’s Day 2023

Hyderabad 9th March 2023: India’s largest producer of iron ore NMDC has been an advocate for women empowerment through its various training and CSR activities. On International Women’s Day 2023, NMDC organised a talk show on menstruation, a concept that is still taboo in various parts of the world. NMDC invited Dr. Vimee Bindra Basu, a leading obstetrician-gynecologist in Hyderabad and a crusader for endometriosis as the Chief Guest to shed light on women’s health.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Vimee Bindra Basu said, “The conversation around women’s health is particularly important because one in ten women suffer from reproductive issues and are unaware of symptoms. Women today need to be equipped with the right information to support each other. The idea behind starting ‘Endometriosis Foundation of India’ was to create conversations around this topic and help more women by breaking the stigma attached to menstruation. I encourage women and men alike to come forward and participate in these discussions at their homes openly.”

The event ended with various indoor games and cultural programmes performed by women employees and apprentice girls. NMDC senior officials presented special mementos to the women participants. They also distributed millets to all the women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, as a continued celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023.