NMDC celebrates International Year of Millets at Business Women Expo 2023

Hyderabad, 14 March 2023: At the forefront of popularizing Millets, NMDC distributed the Superfood at the Business Women Expo 2023 in Hyderabad. In the backdrop of the International Year of Millets, NMDC inspired women entrepreneurs to build Millet businesses and contribute to the food security of the nation. On behalf of the company, Shri K Praveen Kumar, ED (Personnel and Law) and Shri K Mohan, CGM (Personnel) distributed the Millets and interacted with the participants on its benefits for a healthier future.

The United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 the International Year Millets. In its effort to increase the consumption of Millets, NMDC recently invited IIMR recognisedAhobilam Foods of Hyderabad to conduct a Session on – Millets as Smart Food. The session was followed by a Millet Lunch. The CPSE is also engaging with stakeholders on its Social Media platforms to create awareness and is distributing Millets at platforms of public importance.

On this International Women’s Day, NMDC encouraged women to support the Millet economy.

NMDC operates in deep hamlets of India. The company has built the infrastructure for quality education and healthcare facilities for women in some of the remotest regions of our country. NMDC’s flagship CSR initiative – BalikaShikshaYojana has completed a decade of service and contributed to the journey of around 500 tribal girls becoming healthcare professionals. With Project Umang and Mehraar-Cho-Maan, the CPSE is campaigning for menstrual hygiene in underserved societies. NMDC’s Brand Ambassador – World Boxing Champion NikhatZareen also represents the company’s commitment to women empowerment.

Women led business enterprises are playing a prominent role in building a sustainable economy for India. Celebrating their contribution to India’s mining major, NMDC organized a Trip for its women employees to The Hidden Castle in Siddipet.