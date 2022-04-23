NMDC celebrates the countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022

Hyderabad, 23 April 2022: India’s largest producer of iron ore NMDC hosted Yoga Practice and Demonstration today at its Head Office and projects to celebrate the countdown to International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2022. Shri Praveen Kumar, ED (Personnel) inaugurated the Yoga Session in Hyderabad and encouraged the employees and their family members to actively participate. NMDC conducted the event in association with Namaste India Foundation. Yoga Gurus Shri Brij Bhushan Purohit, Shri S. Ravi Kumar, and Shri Ravi Kishore demonstrated the yoga asanas as per the protocol of the Ministry of AYUSH. The NMDC family followed the yoga asanas and Pranayam Kriya led them with enthusiasm.

As part of the Yoga Mahotsav 2022 campaign by the Ministry of AYUSH, hundred organizations have been identified to conduct Yoga Practice and Demonstration in a 100-day run-up to the International Day of Yoga 2022. The Ministry of AYUSH initiated the campaign on March 13, 2022, and allocated April 23, 2022, to the Ministry of Steel and its CPSEs. In the backdrop of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 heritage cities and cultural sites have been selected to organize yoga sessions on June 21, 2022, commemorating 75 years of Independence.

An ambassador of a healthy lifestyle, NMDC CMD Shri Sumit Deb said, “NMDC has been a patron of the Fit India Movement and it is a matter of pride for us to celebrate yoga with the nation. I encourage the NMDC family to build the discipline of mind and strength of body through Yoga and lead a healthy life.”

NMDC routinely conducts Marathons, Gamified Walkathons, Sports Tournaments, and Yoga Sessions to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle.