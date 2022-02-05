NMDC CMD Shri Sumit Deb Visits the Bailadila Mines

Hyderabad, 5 February 2022: Shri Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC Limited visited the Kirandul and Bacheli complexes of the company’s Bailadila Iron Ore Mines on January 4 and 5, 2022. He reviewed the operations of the mines and took stock of the capacity expansion initiatives underway.

x

NMDC is the largest iron ore producer of India and a lion’s share of it comes from the Kirandul and Bacheli complexes. Guiding the employees to achieve the goal of 100 MT mining capacity by 2030, Shri Sumit Deb laid down a roadmap for the future. Addressing the officials, he said, “The Bailadila mines of NMDC have consistently met the infrastructure needs of the country. As our country gears up to become an iron and steel powerhouse, NMDC will continue to put an iron-strong effort to mine a better future for India.”

On their visit, Shri Sumit Deb and Shri Somnath Nandi Director (Technical) also reviewed the commissioning of 3 MTPA NMDC Integrated Steel Plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. They encouraged the employees to achieve project completion with continued diligence.

In decades of operation in Chhattisgarh, NMDC has built a strong social capital with investments in the fields of education, healthcare, infrastructure and skill development. On his visit, Shri Sumit Deb assessed the CSR initiatives of NMDC and said, “NMDC would not have become a mining major had it not been for the support of our host communities. With pride and commitment, we make continuous efforts to improve the quality of life and create socio-economic value for people.”

x

Shri Sumit Deb will be inaugurating a new Training, Safety, and Environment building and leading a Tree Plantation drive at the Bacheli Complex tomorrow.

In the first ten months of FY22, upto January 2022, the mining major produced 32.88 MT and sold 32.60 MT of iron ore. These figures recorded the best ever 10 months physical performance of NMDC. The company has achieved a growth of 28.15% in production and 25.40% in sales over CPLY.