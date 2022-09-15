NMDC conferred with Rajbhasha Kirti Award

Hyderabad, 15 September 2022: NMDC received the Rajbhasha Kirti Award for 2021-22 at the Hindi Diwas Samaroh organised by the official language Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India in Surat today. Shri Amit Shah, Honourable Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Co-operation of India, was present at the event and lauded the contribution of Corporates in preserving and celebrating the Hindi language.

NMDC was conferred with Rajbhasha Kirti – third prize in the category of Public Sector Undertakings located in Region ‘C’. Shri Sumit Deb, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director, received the award from Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, Honourable Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, Members of Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, and Senior Officials of the Government of India’s Department of Official Language were also present at the Hindi Diwas Samaroh.

In 2021, NMDC’s efforts in promoting the Rajbhasha were recognized with the Ministry of Steel’s Ispat Rajbhasha Samman and the First Position in its category from the Town Official Language Implementation Committee, Hyderabad. In 2021 NMDC’s house journal ‘Khanij Bharati’ that encourages creative and technical writing in Hindi also received the First Position in the Published Magazine category.

Shri Sumit Deb on this occasion said that, “On this great celebration of Hindi Day, let us take a pledge that we will contribute our best to establish Hindi and Indian languages at their glorious place in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”