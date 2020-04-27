NMDC contributes ₹50 Lakh to Hyderabad Police for PPEs procurement

single largest producer of iron Ore Company in India has today contributed ₹50 lakhs to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Hyderabad City to enable Police Authorities to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other allied material for prevention & containment duties relating to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic emergency.

NMDC being a responsible corporate citizen is always extending helping hand during National Calamities and other emergencies. As part of its CSR philosophy, NMDC had provided a financial assistance of ₹50 Lakh to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

The cheque has been handed over by Shri Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel), NMDC to Shri Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City. Shri S.P. Himanshu, GM (Personnel), NMDC and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Sumit Deb, Director Personnel, NMDC said that “NMDC is wholeheartedly grateful to all the Corona warriors for their efforts during this pandemic and we hope this contribution would help Hyderabad Police to combat Covid 19”.

Earlier, NMDC contributed Rs 155 crore and its employees contributed one day’s salary (totalling ₹ 1.25 Crores) to PM Cares Fund for COVID-19 fight. NMDC’s Donimalai Mines in Karnataka by providing financial assistance of ₹60 Lakh to Ballari District Administration. This amount is spent on procuring beds & oxygen line ext. to COVID-19 designated District Hospital.

NMDC is promoting social distancing among employees at the headquarters, plants, and offices. NMDC distributing food grains to helpless and needy villagers under Annadanam initiative of GoI in Bailadila Mines and Steel Plant at Nagarnar (Chhattisgarh), Donimalai mines and plant (Karnataka) and Diamond Mining Project (Panna in Madhya Pradesh). Around 50,000 Nos. of relief packages consisting of food grains and other necessary items are being distributed by NMDC to the poor and needy families residing near NMDC Projects. NMDC has distributed more than ONE lakh masks and hand sanitizers made by Tribal women and Self-Help groups of Dantewada. These masks and sanitizers are being provided regularly to COVID Warriors and other needy to prevent corona virus infection near by villages.