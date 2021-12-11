NMDC CSR: Tribal Girls complete their Nursing Course

Hyderabad, 11th December 2021: The 2019 and 2020 batch of NMDC Balika Shiksha Yojana received their G.N.M. and B.Sc (Nursing) certificates at Hyderabad today. A total of 80 students from the two batches were felicitated during the convocation ceremony held at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Secunderabad, in the presence of senior officials of NMDC.

NMDC is implementing the Balika Shiksha Yojana scheme since 2011-12 to sponsor poor tribal girl students from the Bastar Division of Chhattisgarh to pursue a Nursing Course at Apollo Institute of Nursing, Hyderabad. Under this scheme, every year 40 poor students from disadvantaged backgrounds are sponsored to pursue their Nursing Course for a decade now.

This initiative has so far benefitted around 400 tribal girl students from the socio-economically disadvantaged sections of communities residing around NMDC’s operations in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. On completion of training, these students are being placed in several State Government and Corporate hospitals across the country. This programme has not only built role models for young women living in Bastar but also supported the Government’s efforts in promoting healthcare in the Aspirational Districts of Bastar Division.

The CSR interventions of NMDC in the field of education and skill development have empowered the dreams of students in some of the remotest regions of our country.

Wishing the students a bright career ahead, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “It is a matter of pride for NMDC to contribute to the journey of tribal girl students in becoming healthcare professionals of the country. I hope these young women go on to become agents of change in their communities, like their seniors.”