NMDC-DAV school children achieve grand success in Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

Hyderabad, 26th June 2020: Students of DAV Residential Public School run by NISP – Nagarnar, under the CSR activity of NMDC, achieved great success in the recently concluded Class 10 and 12 Examination of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. The first batch of class 12th students have appeared this year from this institute. NMDC established the DAV Residential Public School at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh in 2010.

A total of 39 students appeared for the Class XII science and maths group and a success percentage of 87% was achieved. 19 students have got first division. The highest percentage was scored by Miss Anuradha Mishra with 88% followed by Miss Varsha Baghel with 86.2% and Master Balendra Baghel with 84.8%.

In Class X a total of 90 students appeared the exam and the pass percentage is 93%, with 46 of them securing first division. Miss Vaijanti Baghel is the top scorer with 91.5% followed by Miss Neetu Markam with 87.33% and Master Uneet Kashyap with 87.33%.

NMDC and DAV designed this Long-Term Classroom Program to cater to the education needs of students of class VI-XII. Embedded with pattern-proof study material and personalized attention, the program lays emphasis on strengthening the student’s fundamental concepts of subjects. The school also offers a special Analysis & Concept Strengthening Program to sharpen the student’s analytical skills and enhance their parallel thinking process.

Opportunity for education is being provided to students of insurgency affected areas and to children of people who gave up land for the Steel Plant at Nagarnar. Presently out of 579 students in the school, 159 are from the Bastar region. NMDC is committed and dedicated to positively influence remotest parts of the Chhattisgarh state.

Commenting on the performance Shri. N Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC said, “My heartiest congratulations to the students for their wonderful performance. I wish them all the success to achieve their future goals. This is a proud moment for all of us and the culmination of hard work put in by everyone involved over the years. I firmly believe that by providing good education we can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love for learning among the students. I also thank the teachers and the school administration for this achievement and wish them the best for all future endeavours”.