NMDC endorses the use of Technology for Transparency

Hyderabad, 28 October, 2021: NMDC welcomed Dr Praveen Kumari Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission at its Head Office in Hyderabad today. The Navratna PSU is celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week – 2021 (VAW-2021) from 26.10.2021 to 01.11.2021 as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission.

In the Keynote Address on ‘Corporate Governance – Leveraging Technology & Whistle Blower Mechanism’, Dr Praveen Kumari said that use of modern technology should not be limited to increasing production and efficiency but also encourage transparency in the system. Appreciating the digital initiatives and Whistle Blower Policy of NMDC, she said that employees are ambassadors of vigilance and it is their duty to propagate value driven policies. On the theme for VAW-2021, Dr Praveen Kumari remarked that to ensure self-reliance with integrity, the citizens of India must be vigilant against corruption and demand good governance.

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD NMDC supported the belief that while improving systems and procedures, technology can also bring transparency in society. As NMDC heads towards automation and digitalisation, he cautioned the employees that digitalisation and technology being is a double-edged sword needs to be used consciously for the socio-economic growth of the nation.

On this occasion, senior officials of NMDC presented papers on ‘Leveraging Technology for Improving Transparency’ – Mr Satyender Rai, GM (C&IT – ERP); ‘Future Digital Initiatives of NMDC’ – Mr H.S. Prabhu GM (C&IT); ‘Corporate Governance & Whistle Blower Mechanism’ – Mr Praveen Kumar, CGM (Personnel and Law) in the presence of functional Directors, CVO and Senior Officials of NMDC. The Chief Guest of the session, Dr Praveen Kumari Singh also launched the NMDC short film on Vigilance.

Shri Vineet Pandey, CVO, NMDC thanked Dr Singh and the participants for their valuable insights. He further emphasized that, “Good governance, regulated policies & mechanisms would definitely act as catalysts for the Nation to become Self-Reliant.”