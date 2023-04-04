NMDC exceeds 41 MnT for Second Consecutive Fiscal Records Best-ever Q4 and March month Production

Hyderabad, 4 April 2023: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC crosses 41 MnT for the second fiscal in a row. Producing 14.29 MnT in the fourth quarter and 5.6 MnT in the March month of FY23, the State Miner logged its best-ever Q4 and March month production in company history.

In FY23, NMDC produced 41.22 million tonnes and sold 38.25 million tonnes of iron ore despite the highest-ever rainfall of 622 cm in Bailadila region since NMDC’s inception. In the fourth quarter of this fiscal, the company reported 14.29 MnT production which is the highest for any quarter since inception.

NMDC achieved this production milestone despite the monsoon offset by using vision enhancement technology to mitigate foggy weather, specialized mine liners to avoid jams, and water-absorbent polymers to reduce the moisture content in the ores. Rallying to increase its production capacity, the mining major has also enhanced its evacuation capacity in FY23.