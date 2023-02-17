NMDC felicitated at the Governance Now 9th PSU Awards

Hyderabad, 17 February 2023: India’s largest producer of iron ore NMDC swept five awards at the Governance Now 9th PSU Awards held in New Delhi on 16 February 2023. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Justice Shri Dipak Mishra, Former Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court as the Chief Guest to felicitate the winners. The Governance Now Awards recognize and celebrate the commitment of PSUs in raising the standards in the public sector to create socio-economic value for the country.

CMD Shri Sumit Deb was felicitated with the coveted PSU Leadership Award 2022 and NMDC also brought home accolades for CSR Leadership, CSR Commitment (Overall), HR Excellence (Overall) and Nation Building, all received by Shri DK Mohanty, Director (Production) on behalf of NMDC. He thanked the team of Governance Now, jury members and Justice Shri Dipak Mishra for recognizing the company’s efforts and said, “NMDC’s commitment to nation building and creating economic value for the country has been consistent. We will continue to enhance and strengthen the company’s processes for overall efficiency.”

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “As we gear up to build a new India together, NMDC dives headfirst into reinventing its digital infrastructure for technological prowess, to serve the country better. We thank Governance Now for acknowledging our sincere efforts to bring honour to the nation by creating meaningful change in people’s lives.”