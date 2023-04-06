NMDC felicitates its Brand Ambassador and World Champion Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad, April 2023: NMDC celebrated the recent victory of its Brand Ambassador Nikhat Zareen at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship at a felicitation ceremony organized by NMDC at Hyderabad. The function was chaired by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC and attended by Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production), NMDC & Shri B. Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMDC along with Senior Executives.

At 26, she is the second Indian boxer to have won back-to-back Golds at the World Boxing Championships. Lauding its Brand Ambassador, NMDC said, the company is proud to be represented by someone who epitomizes strength and shares their commitment to bring honour to the country. Nikhat Zareen represents the hopes and aspirations of New India and NMDC is supporting her journey to the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In FY23 NMDC surpassed 40 million tonne iron ore production for the second consecutive fiscal. NMDC is gearing up to become an iron and steel powerhouse and as the company transforms to NMDC 2.0, its brand ambassador communicates grit and agility.

In line with the vision of Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, NMDC hosts marathons, gamified walkathons, sports tournaments, and yoga. Nikhat Zareen was also the Brand Ambassador of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022. In the last year, NMDC contributed Rs. 6 crores towards Sports promotion in India and invested in the upcoming sports talent of the country.