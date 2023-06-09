NMDC hosts Interactive Session on GeM Portal

Hyderabad, 9 June 2023:Navratna CPSE, NMDC organized an Interactive Session with GeM Authorities on the existing and additional functionalities in the GeM Portal on 8-9 June, 2023 at its Head Office in Hyderabad.

Chief Manager, Product and Forward Action and Nodal Officer for NMDC Shri Shailesh Kumar and GeM Facilitator of Telangana Shri Ravi Varma were the key speakers at the session. Deliberating on procurement of Products and Services through GeM Portal and disposal of materials through the Forward Auction mode in the GeM Portal, the speakers interacted with senior officials from NMDC.

NMDC has procured Goods and Services worth INR 840 crore through the Government e Marketplace in FY23, surpassing its target of INR 750 crore. The State Miner’s GeM procurement percentage is witnessing the fastest increase in Steel PSEs. NMDC has made procurement worth INR 191 crore in FY24 till 31, May 2023.

During the session, GeM officials highlighted the service category of Air Ambulance on GeM that could benefit the company’s health infrastructure in Projects at remote locations.

NMDC officials suggested including Forward Auction of iron ore and other products through the GeM Portal and also recommended features that can make the portal user-friendly such as updating new developments on the homepage ticker.

NMDC’s senior officials from its Projects across India and employees from Materials, Finance, Contracts, Commercial, C&IT and Vigilance departments participated in the Session to enhance future procurements through GeM.

Commenting on this, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) said, “NMDC promotes its vendors, especially MSMEs, to enlist on the National Public Procurement Portal and leverage the efficiency and transparency offered by GeM.”