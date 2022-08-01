NMDC joins the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Hyderabad, 1 August 2022: India’s largest producer of iron ore, NMDC launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in line with Government of India’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The mining major celebrated the courage of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel B Santosh Babu by paying homage to his sacrifice for the country at the Galwan Valley. NMDC invited the parents of Colonel B Santosh Babu – Smt Manjula and Shri Bikkumalla Upender as Guests of Honour on the occasion.

Under the aegis of Har Ghar Tiranga, the Guests of Honour handed the National Flag to Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC and he reciprocated by handing over the Tricolour to them. Shri Sumit Deb along with NMDC’s Director (Finance) Shri Amitava Mukherjee and CVO Shri B. Vishwanath (IRSS) handed over the National Flag to senior officers of the company and encouraged everyone to hoist the Tiranga at their homes during 13th to 15th August, 2022.

In her address, Smt Manjula shared stories of her son’s valour and gallantry and said, “I prepared my son for supreme service to the nation. During his service, when I expressed concern for him and his family, Babu would always say ‘Nation First’. On the same note, Shri Bikkumalla Upender said, “My son was an extraordinary officer. His honour has come from his spirit to serve the nation unto death and this spirit must be taken forward to the youth of our country.”

On this occasion, Shri Sumit Deb said, “It is the honour of NMDC to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga with the family of Amar Jawan Colonel B Santosh Babu. He sacrificed his life for our Tiranga. Our national flag is hoisted everyday at Khanij Bhavan. NMDC’s iron-strong effort to mine draws inspiration from saffron, our decades invested for the community is motivated by white, and our commitment towards nation building comes from green. I urge the NMDC family to come forth and participate wholeheartedly in hoisting the tiranga at our homes.”