NMDC maintains its Production in October 2020

Chennai: NMDC, the country’s largest Iron Ore producing Navratna Company’s performance during the month of October 2020 has been able to match almost both in production and sales over CPLY.

Iron ore production for the month of October 2020 is 2.43 MT (Million Tonnes) against production of 2.49 MT in October 2019.

Iron ore sales for the month of October 2020 is 2.52 MT against 2.61 MT in the month of October 2019.

For the period April 2020 to October 2020, Iron ore production is 14.66 MT against 15.95 MT in CPLY and sales is 15.43 MT against 17.14 MT in CPLY.

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC appreciated the performance of NMDC and said “Inspite of the COVID challenges and heavy monsoon, Company’s performance is really commendable and it is on the right path to meet the expectations of the steel industry.