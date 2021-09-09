NMDC partners with Grace Cancer Foundation for Freedom Run 2021

Hyderabad, September 9, 2021: NMDC Global Grace Cancer Run 2021 was launched today in Hyderabad. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Honourable Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; the Guest of Honour, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD NMDC; and Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation. Keeping in view the ongoing Fit India Movement, NMDC is supporting the Cancer Awareness Run to be held on 10th October 2021 in Hyderabad, as part of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

The flyer for the Run was unveiled by Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Honourable Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, on 22nd August 2021. This was followed by a virtual Awareness Talk on ‘Debunking Myths of Cancer’ by a panel of medical experts and doctors on 4th September 2021. NMDC has partnered with Grace Cancer Foundation to conduct freedom marathons in person at Hyderabad and virtually across the globe, in three categories – 5K, 10K, and 21.1K. It will also be organised in person in its three major project locations – Bailadila, Donimalai, and NISP as part of its celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Chief Guest Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Honourable Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry dedicated the event to cancer patients and survivors. Speaking on the spirit of freedom in the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dr. Soundararajan encouraged everyone to fight for Freedom from Cancer.

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC highlighted the increasing cancer mortality rate and the social responsibility to create awareness on the same. Commenting on the occasion, he said, “NMDC has chalked out a plan to conduct various sports, academic and cultural events to celebrate India@75. Envisioning a new India that adopts an active lifestyle – both physically as well as mentally, it is our pleasure to support the Global Cancer Run 2021 and be a part of the movement.”