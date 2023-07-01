NMDC Records Best Ever June Month and Q1 Performance

Hyderabad, 1 July 2023: State Miner NMDC produced 3.48 MnT and sold 4.1MnT of iron ore in the third month of FY24, recording the highest ever June month and

Q1 production and sales in company history.

Registering an upswing of 35% in production over MoM, the Country’s largest iron ore producer has achieved its best-ever monthly production for April, May, and June performances since inception.

Registering an upswing of 115% in sales over MoM, NMDC has achieved its best-ever monthly sales for any of June since inception.

NMDC’s cumulative production and sales in Q1 of FY24 witnessed 20% and 45% growth respectively. In the first quarter of the financial year, the company produced 10.70 MnT and sold 11.15 MnT of iron ore with an ever-best Q1 physical performance.

Commenting on NMDC’s outstanding performance, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) said, “NMDC’s contribution to the country’s economy continues to make massive headway in meeting the increase in the demand for iron ore. Our record of highest ever Q1 and June production and sales since inception resonates with our agile and diligent investments in mine planning,expansion and very efficient human assets.”