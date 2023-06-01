NMDC Records Best Ever May Month Performance

Hyderabad, 1 June 2023: State Miner NMDC produced 3.71 MnT and sold 3.62 MnT of iron ore in the second month of FY24, recording the highest ever May month production and sales in company history.

Registering an upswing of 16% in production and 37% in sales over CPLY, NMDC has made a strong start to the fiscal. Country’s largest iron ore producer has achieved its best ever April and May performances since inception in FY24.

NMDC’s cumulative production and sales in FY24 witnessed a 13.7% and 22% growth respectively. In the first two months of the financial year, the company produced 7.22 MnT and sold 7.05 MnT iron ore.