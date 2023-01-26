NMDC releases its Sustainability Report on 74th Republic Day

Hyderabad, 26 January 2023: National miner NMDC celebrated the 74th Republic Day of India with pride and patriotism at its Head Office and Projects across India. Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC hoisted the National Flag at Khanij Bhavan, Hyderabad and addressed the employees of the largest iron ore producer in the country.



NMDC’s CMD Shri Sumit Deb, Director (Finance) Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty and CVO Shri B Vishwanath released the company’s Sustainability Report based on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.The report is a comprehensive document that covers all nine principles of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework. The theme of NMDC Sustainability Report is “Shouldering National Responsibility”.

The company invited children who won the NMDC AzadikaAmritMahotsav Drawing and Quiz Competitions to its Republic Day Celebrations. By felicitating the children, NMDC encouraged the future of our country to envision a new India and contribute to nation-building tomorrow.

In his Republic Day address, Shri Sumit Deb said, “As arduous it was to make this country a Republic, it is equally challenging to build an India that can tend to the needs and aspirations of the people of this Republic. NMDC is devoted towards making India into an iron and steel powerhouse, but our role in nation building goes beyond that. An eco-friendly and socio-culturally responsible company, we ensure that India’s development is sustainable and inclusive. It is NMDC’s honour to fulfill our duty of building a glorious and self-reliant nation.”

In the run-up to Republic Day 2023, NMDC organized Indoor Games and Competitions to engage employees and stakeholders. Winners of Chess, Table Tennis, Carrom, and certain entertainment games were also awarded during the ceremony.