NMDC Salutes the Spirit of Women on IWD 2022

Hyderabad 9th March 2022: Women play a significant role in shaping a green and sustainable future and with this thought NMDC, the country’s largest Iron Ore producer, celebrated International Women’s Day at Hyderabad today. The company invited Dr. Muthineni Rajini, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Laparoscopic & Infertility Specialist at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad to interact with women in their workforce.

Speaking on the occasion Guest of Honour Dr. Muthineni Rajini, said, “Women today have achieved great heights in various fields and have become a source of inspiration for other women. We must ensure that their participation in every sphere is equal and empowered.”

Motivating the women employees on this occasion Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said “the UN recognized women as Solution Multipliers who show decisiveness and effectiveness in response to a crisis. We at NMDC have experienced the empathy and endurance demonstrated by women during problem solving firsthand through the women in our workforce.”

NMDC also distributed fruits to specially abled children at Durgabai Deshmukh Vocational Training And Rehabilitation Centre For Handicapped, Hyderabad. NMDC also provides opportunities for women through CSR programmes such as Balika Shiksha Yojana and empowers them through skill development programmes. NMDC started programmes like ‘Umang’ to create awareness among women and young girls to counter poor menstrual hygiene practices in the tribal areas.

The event ended with various indoor games and cultural programmes performed by women employees. NMDC senior officials presented special mementoes to the women participants.