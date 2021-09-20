NMDC Sweeps PRCI Excellence Awards 2021

Hyderabad 20th September 2021: NMDC was the big winner at the 11th All India Corporate Collateral Awards 2021, claiming the overall Champion of Champions Runner Up position and bringing home another thirteen Corporate Communication Excellence Awards. The awards were presented to NMDC by Shri Govind Gaude, Honourable Minister for Art & Culture, Goa at the Global Communication Conclave organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa.

NMDC won accolades in thirteen categories namely, Diamond Award for Annual Report; Gold Award for Best Annual Report Cover Page; Silver Awards for Start-up Idea of the Year, Best Social Media Usage COVID-19, and Human Resources Management during COVID-19; Bronze Awards for Best Use of Social Media, Corporate Brochure, COVID Management in Public Sector, and Unique HR Initiatives; and Consolation Awards for Best in Communication COVID-19, House Journal, Best PSU Implementing CSR and Best Use of Content.