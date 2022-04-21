NMDC was the big winner at PRSI Awards 2022

Hyderabad, 21 April 2022: NMDC swept the Public Relations Awards 2022 conferred by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), winning the first position in four categories. Chief Guest Shri V Srinivas Goud, Honorable Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture, Government of Telangana presented the award to NMDC. Shri Praveen Kumar, ED (Personnel), and Shri Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communications) received the awards on behalf of the Navratna PSU.

The National President of PRSI Dr. Ajit Pathak, Senior PR Executives, and media professionals were present on the occasion.

The mining major was conferred with this honor for their Corporate Website, Annual Report, Layout and Design of Newsletter, and CSR Corporate Video. The Honorable Minister Shri V Srinivas Goud lauded the efforts of the PR industry in building an informed society and congratulated the winners. Celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the PRSI Hyderabad Chapter, the conference hosted interactive and insightful sessions on the theme of ‘Emerging Trends in Modern Public Relations’.

Congratulating his Corporate Communication team, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Shri Sumit Deb said, “Our team has done a brilliant job in creating a unique brand voice for NMDC and building deeper engagements with our stakeholders. Their efforts in building a robust network in-house, with the media and the public has empowered our commitment to grow and contribute to nation-building.”