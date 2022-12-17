NMDC wins IEI Industry Excellence Award 2022

Hyderabad, December 2022: National Miner NMDC won the coveted IEI (Institution of Engineers, India) Industry Excellence Award 2022 today in Chennai. The largest producer of iron ore in the country was felicitated at the 37th Indian Engineering Congress for its outstanding performance and high order of business excellence. On behalf of NMDC, Shri N R K Prasad, CGM (IE & MS) received the award from Dr. K Ponmudy, Honourable Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The Institution of Engineers (India) awards the Industry Excellence Award after reviewing the Business Operations, Financial Performance, Environmental Performance, Research and Development, CSR and Corporate Governance Policies of a company. With an eco-friendly,

economic and efficient approach, NMDC is taking up transformational projects to retain its domestic leadership and foray towards becoming a global mining company.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “Since its inception, NMDChas remained resolute in its vision to be a significant economic contributor to the growth of thenation. The company has dedicated its efforts to outperform itself each quarter and create innovative business strategies. The award is well-deserved and I congratulate the team for their commitment and sincerity.”

