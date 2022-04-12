NMDC wins two awards at the 80th SKOCH Summit 2022

Hyderabad, 12th April 2022: NMDC, India’s largest producer of iron ore awarded one gold and one silver award in the 80th SKOCH Summit and SKOCH Awards on 9th April 2022 conducted by SKOCH, New Delhi. The theme for the SKOCH Summit was ‘State of BFSI & PSUs’.

NMDC won the Gold Award in the category of social responsibility for the project ‘Promotion of Technical Education & Skill Development in Dantewada District through NMDC ITI Bhansi’ and the Silver Award in the category of digital inclusion for the ‘Project Kalpataru’ for ERP implementation. The awards were received by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) via video conferencing on behalf of Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Sumit Deb.

The SKOCH Awards were given to the winners based on the application submitted on their website, presentation to the jury followed by three rounds of popular online voting and the second round of jury evaluation. In addition to the above, NMDC also received the 3 SKOCH – Order of Merit Awards for its exemplary efforts in ensuring seamless digitalization in Project Kalpataru, for its expansive CSR efforts in promoting technical education and skill development in the remote districts of Dantewada and “Project Safety First” in the category Response to COVID.