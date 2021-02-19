NMDC wins two prestigious CSR Awards

Hyderabad: NMDC, the country’s largest Iron Ore producer, and a Navratna CPSU was awarded the Business Leader of the Year, PSU sector in organizational category for CSR Initiatives (Social Development) and the Best CSR Practices category, at the World CSR Day & Congress on 17th and 18th February, 2021 at Mumbai.

World Leadership Congress & World CSR Congress recognize Business leaders, the efforts and commitments of leaders and organizations that improve social effectiveness. The 29th edition of the award saw huge participation from global dignitaries and visionaries from over 133 countries. The Business leader of the Year, PSU Sector in organizational category, for CSR Initiatives (Social Development) Award was received by Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC.

The awards recognise the role that organisations in India play in providing a more sustainable and equitable society. The awards highlight those companies who have embraced best business practices including CSR and sustainability initiatives and made it a key component in the organizational ethos thereby delivering a clear benefit and impact on the environment and people.

NMDC has been at the forefront of CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility and has consistently been one of the biggest social improvement influencers through sustained organization wide CSR activities. Being a responsible corporate citizen, the company is a pioneer in addressing its responsibility towards society. The beneficiaries are mostly the underprivileged communities staying in proximity of NMDC operations, which are mostly in remote areas. NMDC has focussed on providing education and affordable medical services. NMDC pledges to stay by the people and provide them with the best facilities that will lead to a better life. In January this year NMDC won the Platinum Award in Metal & Mining for Shiksha Sahayog Yojana for their education-led CSR initiatives in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said “NMDC has always looked at CSR to provide an impetus to sustainable development and encourages ongoing social responsibility processes within the corporate sector. NMDC has been aiming to improve literacy, provide better medical care and infrastructure development in the surrounding areas of our Projects. We are glad that our efforts have helped the local community to grow socially & economically which inspire us to perform every day.”