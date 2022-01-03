NMDC’s Best Ever December month and 9 months Physical Performance

x

(in Million Tonnes)

2020 2021 Up by % Production in December 3.86 3.95 2.33% Production upto December (9 months) 21.83 28.32 30% Sales upto December (9 months) 22.27 28.36 27%

Hyderabad, 3 January 2022: NMDC on a steady growth trajectory, produced 3.95 MT and sold 3.40 MT of iron ore in the month of December 2021. The largest iron ore producer of India registered marginal growth in production over CPLY and delivered the highest ever production in any December month since inception.

Cumulative production and sales figures for the first nine months of FY22, up to December 2021, stood at 28.32 MT and 28.36 MT respectively, recording the best ever 9 months physical performance of NMDC. The company achieved a growth of 30% in production and 27% in sales over the same period last year.

Congratulating the NMDC team for yet this impressive performance, CMD NMDC Shri Sumit Deb said, “I’d like to congratulate the team for continuing to deliver solid results at the start of an exciting year. In 2022 with the completion of several of our projects you will see NMDC transition into a very different company with stronger fundamentals and exciting, cutting edge mining technologies.”