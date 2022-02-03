NMDC’s Best Ever January month and 10 months Physical Performance

x

Hyderabad, 3 rd, February 2022: The largest iron ore producer of India, NMDC produced 4.56 MT and sold 4.24 MT of iron ore in the month of January 2022. The mining major registered a growth of 18.14% in production and 13.4% in sales over CPLY and delivered the highest ever iron ore production and sales in any January month since inception. The sales achieved during the month of January 2022 is the highest ever in any month since the inception of mines.

Cumulative production and sales figures for the first ten months of FY22, up to January 2022, stood at 32.88 MT and 32.60 MT respectively. These figures registered the best ever 10 months physical performance of NMDC. The company achieved a growth of 28.14% in production and 25.34% in sales over the same period last year.

Congratulating the NMDC team for yet another impressive performance, NMDC CMD

Shri Sumit Deb said, “It has been a good beginning to a year that looks to be a very promising one given the Government’s continued focus and enhanced expenditure on infrastructure in the Union Budget 2022. India registered an 18 per cent growth in steel production in 2021, the Budget today provides a strong foundation for a continuation to this growth story.”