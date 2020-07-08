NMDC’s excellent performance at Bailadila Projects, Chhattisgarh, during lockdown

Chennai, 08 July 2020: The Bailadila Projects of NMDC at Chattisgarh, the country’s largest Navratna mining company, recorded a sharp rise in sales and production in June 2020 as compared to June 2019, despite the lockdown that had been imposed due to the current COVID-19 scenario and was also closed due to various factors for seven days last month.

Last month, the Bailadila Projects registered a production of 18.61 lakh tonnes as compared to the total production of 17.72 lakh tonnes in the corresponding month of June last year, an increase of 5 percent in the total production.

The Kirandul unit of the Bailadila Projects has also achieved a new record in sales during the above period. Last year, while 8.47 lakh tonnes of iron ore were sold from Kirandul unit in the month of June, in the month of June 2020, the total sales were 10.47 lakh tonnes, which is 24% higher than the previous year.

Shri N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, Chairman cum Managing Director of NMDC, commented that, “This is a wonderful achievement in increasing production and sales by the personnel of the Bailadila Projects under adverse and stressful circumstances. The colleagues at Bailadila played an important role in keeping the wheels of the industry running in line with the motto Har ek kaam, Desh ka naam”.

Mr. Kumar also said that NMDC has ensured that all necessary measures are implemented to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 virus and that production is sustained. He said that NMDC values employees the most and every step will be taken to protect our personnel from this epidemic.

NMDC along with all its personnel is moving in step with the country in the fight against Covid-19. He said that NMDC has made special arrangements for social distancing, hand-sanitation and sanitization at all its offices and project sites. Regular health check-up of personnel at all offices and project sites are undertaken at regular intervals so that production is not hampered and can be increased while ensuring effective protection from Covid-19.