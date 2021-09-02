NMDC’s Record August month Performance

(in Million Tonnes)



August 2020 August 2021 Up by

% Upto August 2020 Upto August 2021 Up by % Production 1.62 3.06 89% 10.42 15.02 44% Sales 1.79 2.91 63% 10.80 15.67 45%

Hyderabad, 1 September 2021: NMDC’s great run continues with another record-setting month with a production of 3.06 MT and sale of 2.91 MT of iron ore in August. Like the months preceding it, August too recorded the best August production performance ever in the six-decade-long history of the company.

Production registered an 89% growth compared to August 2020. Sales during the month grew 63% over CPLY.

The production and sales for this FY up to August 2021 are up by 44% and 45% respectively compared to CPLY.

Congratulating the NMDC team for surpassing expectations yet again, CMD NMDC Shri Sumit Deb said, “Our performance in the first five months of current fiscal is very encouraging. This also puts us in a strong position to pursue our plans for this fiscal with greater confidence. Appreciate the efforts of each and every employee for remaining focused in achieving our targets for FY22.”