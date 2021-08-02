NMDC’s Record July month Performance

(in Million Tonnes)

July 2020 July 2021 Up by % Upto July 2021 Up by % Production 2.19 3.06 40% 11.96 36% Sales 2.57 3.29 28% 12.87 43%

Hyderabad, 2 August 2021: With production of 3.06 MT and sale of 3.29 MT of iron ore, this has been the best July ever for NMDC. Iron ore production and sales for the month was 40% and 28% higher respectively compared to CPLY.

Cumulative production and sales figures upto July 21 stood at 11.96 MT and

12.87 MT respectively, achieving 36% increase in production and 43% in sales over the CPLY.

The month of July also saw Kirandul deliver its best performance to date: 12.34 LT was produced and sales 12.08 LT sold from this complex in Chhattisgarh.

After exceptional performance in the 1st quarter, we have continued with the momentum in July. I congratulate the team for being able to outperform its own records. With this performance, I am upbeat about NMDC achieving its targets for the year, said CMD, NMDC Shri Sumit Deb.