NMIMs Professors Featured in Stanfords List of World’s Top 2% Scientists for the 2nd Consecutive Year

Mumbai, 18th October 2022: SVKM’s NMIMS set an example for the second consecutive time; by being selected in Stanford’s list of the world’s top 2 percent scientists. Known to be a premier B school offering multi-domain specializations, NMIMS has produced over 800 plus innovative research papers and professionals which are much appreciated by global organizations.

Four scientists from the School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, SVKM’s NMIMS Dr. Yogesh Kulkarni, Associate Dean, Dr. Pravin Shende, Professor, Dr. Sonali Bharate, Associate Professor and along with Ms. Mukta Agrawal, Assistant Professor from Hyderabad campus featured in the list of “Top 2% Scientists” in the world for the 2nd consecutive year

These individual researchers have presented over 50+ research papers and projects with an overall 800+ such research handled by the School of Pharmacy, NMIMS so far. In its fourth version of the Stanford University Top 2% scientist list prepared in October 2022, NMIMS faculty showed consistency. Prof. John PA Ioannidis and his team at Stanford University and Elsevier release the list every year where this list is considered one of the most prestigious recognitions in the field of science and well-accepted by scientists across the world for the exemplary citations presented by the featured scientists.

Featuring in the list of the world’s ‘Top 2% Scientists’ brings global recognition to individual researchers and the institution. For this recognition, scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The top 100,000 scientists with a c-score or a percentile rank of 2% and above are selected based on career-long data. h-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator is prepared based on the bibliometric information contained in the Scopus database which has more than 180,000 researchers from more than 8 million scientists.

On this occasion, Dr. Bala Prabhakar, Dean, of Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, said, “NMIMS Deemed-to-be University is glad to have such talented professors. Our professors have become role models for students and set a pathway for other colleagues to follow. The research activity which these professors pursued is going to give a new direction to the scientific research fraternity going forward.”

Dr. Yogesh Kulkarni, Associate Dean has been working in the area of diabetes and diabetic complications for the last 16 years. This recognition is attributed to a few traditional formulations, natural products, and herbal drugs for their use in the management of all types of diabetes and diabetic complications. Professor, Dr. Pravin Shende’s research includes nanoparticulate delivery systems, novel biosensors, controlled and sustained drug delivery systems, transdermal drug delivery systems, biocarrier drug delivery systems, DoE-based formulation and development, targeted drug delivery systems, oncologic formulations, protein, peptide and DNA-based formulations. Dr. Sonali Bharate, Associate Professor, focuses on her research preformulation studies and development of new chemical entities for delivering them to the patient, whereas Ms. Mukta Agrawal, Assistant Professor works in the area of Nanoparticle and for Alzheimer disease.