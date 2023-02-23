NMMUN 2023: A Long Legacy of Empowering Students to Lead Towards Change

Mumbai, 23 February 2023: SVKM’s NMIMS Shirpur Campus hosted the 14th edition of Narsee Monjee Model United Nations (NMMUN) 2023 on 11th and 12th February 2023 at its Shirpur campus.

NMMUN is an annual event that provides students from various fields with the opportunity to participate in a simulation of the United Nations conference. This conference is a flagship event of the SVKM’s NMIMS Shirpur campus and has become one of the most prestigious Model UN conferences in the country. NMMUN 2023 has reached remarkable milestones over the past decade. The mission of this conference is to instil a holistic approach to debate, public speaking, and current affairs while promoting peace and the United Nations’ goals through partnership and diplomacy.

The NMMUN conference provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to participate in comprehensive global debates that help them “lead towards change.” It is an unforgettable experience that engages students with delegates from all across the country. NMMUN enables students to express their thoughts and opinions on various global issues, expand their network, and hone their diplomatic skills. The conference aims to produce well-informed individuals who comprehend not just the decisions their nation takes, but also the effects of those actions on national, regional, and international politics. Students from a wide range of fields, including law, engineering, pharmacy, among others, from eminent institutes in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan were a part of this event.

NMMUN is different from other MUNs in the country because of its recognition by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres himself. The conference has been conducting successive events since 2009, and it is the only MUN in the Maharashtra circuit to do so. Even during the global pandemic and the lockdown of the entire nation, the Narsee Monjee MUN did not stop and continued in online mode for those two years.

NMMUN 2023 conducted conferences for 5 different committees, each with its own agenda. The agendas of various committees in a MUN are chosen through analysis of current world-wide situations and the need for them to be addressed. This year, the agenda was:

1. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): Internal Displacement of refugees in rehabilitated countries.

2. United Nations Security Council (UNSC): Discussion of possible actions in the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

3. Lok Sabha: Discussion on constitutional validity of reservation in the light of the recent trends.

4. Historical Crisis Committee (HCC): Discussing the course of the third Indo-Pak war of 1971 and role of non – alignment nations.

5. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC): Role of sustainable development goals in taking illicit drug trade.

In the committee sessions, delegates discussed the root causes of the respective issues and explored various initiatives and programmes that have been developed to address them. Delegates also considered new and innovative ways to address these issues and ensure the protection and well-being of those affected.