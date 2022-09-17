No code is an attractive technology for digital transformation in the government sector – Mr. Raveesh Reddy, Quixy

Hyderabad, 16th September 2022 – The city today witnessed the 7th Edition of Digital Transformation Conclave, hosted by GovConnect in collaboration with Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana. Quixy (VividMinds Technologies Pvt. Ltd), a leading No-Code platform, was invited as a Digital Transformation Partner for the event to impart insights on the role no-code technology can play in digitizing government functions and processes. The event was graced by the presence of Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology (IT), Telangana government.

The conclave highlighted how traditional work practices in the government sector have evolved technologically post-pandemic, placing apex importance to Citizen Service Delivery in governance. With the advent of emerging technologies like No-Code, AI and RPA and leveraging these government organizations can pave the way towards realizing their vision.

During an insightful panel on the topic of Re-imagining Government Service Delivery through digital transformation, Mr. Raveesh Reddy, Vice President – Government Business, Quixy, (VividMinds Technologies) said, “I gather from the perspective of the state representative that Indian Governments can be the beacon of service delivery with the correct technological push. The challenge is to identify the technologies best suited for your projects. Especially when governments execute it themselves, the best value is reaped. Here, no-code and low code platforms are going to play a big part; as they are a part of emerging technologies, they are also being extensively used in government scenarios.”

The event also witnessed the presence and deep domain insights of policymakers, government functionaries, industry experts, with active participation from representatives of Governments of Telangana, West Bengal, Kerala, Chandigarh, Assam, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.