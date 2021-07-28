No more monsoon woes...Gear up for the monsoon with these 5 essential customizable products

It is that time of the year when everyone loves to sit back and enjoy the downpour with a hot cup of tea/coffee, some snacks, and maybe your favorite music or movie. But the monsoon also calls for being prepared with some essentials to ensure the rain doesn’t dampen your spirits. The onset of the new season means you need to be armed and ready with monsoon essentials – be it waterproof jackets, stickers, umbrellas, waterproof laptop bags, etc. Now, imagine if these essentials were customizable! To help you prep for the rainy season and still enjoy the showers, we’ve put together a list of monsoon essentials that are customizable and hold immense utility value that you can purchase from the comfort of your home. Let’s take a look.

Customized full-body raincoat – Yet another staple like an umbrella, raincoats are far more convenient, especially for those who regularly use two-wheelers for commuting. Vistaprint’s unisex PVC-coated Polyester full-body customizable raincoat contains a jacket with a hood/visor and a pair of trousers and comes with a waterproof pouch to store your belongings. The raincoat is available in black and three sizes – XL, 2XL, and 3XL at a starting price of Rs. 810/-.

Customized Waterproof Jackets – Waterproof jackets are perhaps a monsoon staple and a must-have to ensure your outfit for the day isn’t ruined while stepping out. Vistaprint’s waterproof jackets and raincoats are designed to keep anyone dry and comfortable during the rain. The feature-rich jackets come with adjustable cuffs with velcro, a front pocket with waterproof zippers, and a hood with a full front zipper. These will allow one to carry everything while camping, hiking, riding a bike, cycling, or walking a dog. The jacket is lightweight, enabling you to pack it into your bag to stay protected during unexpected downpours. It can be personalized by printing a logo of your choice or even you can promote your brand by creating custom rain jackets for your team. It can be an effective way to promote your company logo and build brand awareness. The jackets are available at https://www.vistaprint.in/ for just Rs. 1250/-

Waterproof stickers – Vistaprint’s waterproof stickers are a quick and easy way to get your message across which are printed on waterproof self-sticking, vinyl material. You can choose from a myriad of designs available on the Vistaprint website or upload your own to make sure your message goes wherever you go. Available in oval or rectangle shapes these stickers are priced at just Rs. 220/- for 10 stickers.

Customized photo Umbrella – Umbrellas are one of the monsoon basics. Canvas Champ’s easy-to-design custom photo umbrellas allow customers to print up to eight photos on its octagonal panel. Their umbrellas are wind-resistant and come with a manual opening to give a vintage feel. With the option of getting an additional cover and a choice in fabric, you can spruce up your style during any season with a personalized umbrella designed by you in your hand. Available at https://www.canvaschamp.in/ starting at Rs. 1099/-

Personalized copper water bottle – Monsoons always bring with them the woes of waterborne diseases such as typhoid, diarrhea, cholera, and jaundice. Drinking water stored in copper vessels has long been associated with good health – something that is much-needed given the current scenario. This should especially be put to practice during monsoon when the body could easily use some additional dose of minerals. IGP’s Personalized Copper Water Bottle will come in handy with many health benefits. Available in 10.5in X 2.8in (h x d) size these bottles have a capacity of 900 ml. Copper is known to be an immunity booster hence add this to your life. Personalize with a name to make it yours or to give it to a special one. Available at https://www.igp.com/ at Rs. 1025/-