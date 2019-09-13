Nobel Laureate inspires students and researchers in Ludhiana

The Nobel Prize Series India 2019 take place during three days in Mohali, Ludhiana and Delhi highlighting

issues related to teaching and learning. 12 September Serge Haroche, who was awarded the 2012 Nobel

Prize in Physics, met students and researchers at Punjab Agricultural University.

Serge Haroche visited Ludhiana accompanied by Juleen Zierath, professor of clinical integrative physiology and

a member of the Nobel Committee at Karolinska lnstitutet in Sweden. They both gave lectures and took part in

round table discussions with students and researchers. Serge Haroche spoke about how basic and applied

science nurture each other and Juleen Zierath shared her reflections on how the work of selecting the Nobel

Laureates is being conducted.

“The Nobel Prize Series inspires people to seek knowledge, ask questions and contribute to improving the world. By

sharing achievements and stories of Nobel Laureates with a global audience, the programme encourages engagement in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision,” states Laura Sprechmann, CEO of Nobel Media.

“PAU is an institution that has revolutionised agriculture and food security in India. The scholars, teachers and

scientists participating in the Nobel Prize Series are at the forefront of India’s research efforts on agriculture, water

and climate action. I’m positive that this multi-disciplinary dialogue will bolster their efforts further,” states Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology.

“The Nobel Prize Series 2019 events at NABI, Mohali and PAU, Ludhiana, offer a unique opportunity to students,

scholars and scientists in the region to listen to and interact with the Nobel laureates. The inspirational spark such

events generate would motivate our youth to achieve excellence in science. We are thankful to Department of

Biotechnology, Govt of India and Punjab Govt for supporting this special event,” states Dr BS Dhillon, Vice

Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University.

The Nobel Prize Series India

The Nobel Prize Series is a multi-disciplinary forum featuring an exhibition, seminar, lectures, roundtables and

other interactive dialogue. This year the series will be conducted at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology

Institute and Punjab Agricultural University in Punjab in addition to Delhi from 11 – 13 September. The theme

for this year’s programme is teaching and learning. Education is the fundamental pillar of stable democracies,

human well-being and sustainable societies. It’s through teaching and learning that citizens become actively

engaged in the quest for understanding ourselves and our universe.

The Nobel Prize Series India 2019 is organized by Nobel Media in cooperation with Department of

Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology and the Government of Punjab with the kind support

of Nobel International Partners 3M, ABB, Ericsson, Scania and Volvo Cars. Supporting partner is the Mehta

Family Foundation. Supporting host institutions in India are National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute

(NABI) and Punjab Agricultural University.