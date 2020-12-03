Nobel Laureate Prof. Michael Kremer to deliver keynote address at 8th Annual NSE-NYU Conference on Indian Financial Markets 2020

Mumbai: National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and NYU Stern School of Business are organizing the 8th NSE-NYU Conference on Indian Financial Markets 2020 starting from Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The highlight of this annual three-day virtual conference would be Prof. Michael Kremer, 2019 Nobel Laureate in Economics, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, together with fellow Economists, Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty, would speak on ‘Investing in Innovation for Development’, the first keynote address scheduled for December 8th, 2020.

Prof. Michael Kremer is an American development economist and University Professor in economics and public policy at University of Chicago. He is the founding director of the Development Innovation Lab at the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics and non-resident fellow at Center for Global Development.

The three-day Conference would witness the second keynote address by Prof. Nouriel Roubini, NYU Stern School of Business, on ‘The 2020 Covid-19 Crisis and the 2021 Global Economic Outlook’ on Thursday, December 10th, 2020.

The NSE-NYU Conference would commence on December 8th, 2020 with an introduction by Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist, NSE, followed by a welcome address by Mr, Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE and Prof. Kose John, NYU Stern School of Business.

The keynote address on the first day would be preceded by two presentations, viz., ‘The Effect of Conflict on Lending: Evidence from Indian Border Areas’ by Mrinal Mishra and Prof. Steven Ongena, University of Zurich and ‘Financial Literacy of Women in India and the Development of its Capital Markets’ by Prof. Dennis Philip, Prof. Anurag Banerjee and Kamlesh Kumar, Durham University Business School and Prof. Iftekhar Hasan, Fordham University.

On Wednesday, December 9, Dr. Viral Acharya, former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Dr. Ryan Banerjee, Senior Economist, Bank of International Settlements, and Prof. Tarun Ramadorai, Professor of Financial Economics, Imperial College London would be engaged on a panel discussion on the Indian Bond Market moderated by Prof. Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor, S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.

The conference would have six paper presentations in all, encompassing a wide range of economic issues. In addition, there would be a 10-minute each Discussion by Prof. Gonul Colak, Hanken University, Prof. Arkodipta Sarkar, University of Science and Technology, Prof. Sanjiv Das, Santa Clara University, Prof. Jay Ritter, University of Florida, Prof. Venkataraman Kumar, Southern Methodist University, and Prof. Francesco D’Acunto, Boston.