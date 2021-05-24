Nobel peace laureate kailash satyarthi to deliver keynote address on children & covid-19 in 74th world health assembly

In a first, WHO has invited a Nobel Peace Laureate to speak on behalf of the most left behind children of the world including child laborer’s, trafficked and abused children, street children, children in institutions and those living in conflict areas and refugee camps. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi will speak at the high-level welcome of the 74th World Health Assembly on May 24, 2021.

World Health Assembly is the supreme-decision making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which is held every year in Geneva, Switzerland, and is attended by ministers of health and other global leaders from WHO’S 194-member states.

He will call on the United Nations and global leaders including Heads of States, Health Ministers from Member States to take urgent action for the protection of all children, especially those who are most disadvantaged world over, from the effects of the pandemic.

Mr. Satyarthi will speak alongside WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in this historically significant World Health Assembly in the midst of the raging global pandemic.