NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Michael McGuire to Talk About Solutions for Turnover, Technology & Culture in a Crisis-Proof Call Center

Carlsbad, CA : This timely discussion is focused on running and managing a contact center during one of the most uncertain times in the last decades. Michael McGuire takes a step back and makes a clear and concise analysis of the present-day contact center industry, pinpointing some of the key aspects that can make or break a center business.

By defining problems and offering solutions, this webinar offers a great deal of practical and actionable information. Together with host Christian Montes, Michael tackles the issues of having to deal with a sky-high turnover rate, a decaying company culture and the technology problems that come with migrating to a virtual infrastructure.

This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center Industry who wants learn more about building a crisis-proof business model for contact centers by:

· Reducing the agent turnover rate in the new age of remote-work.

· Setting up a framework that promotes the company culture even beyond the brick-and-mortar office.

· Dealing with the IT and infrastructure issues of running a virtual or hybrid center.

