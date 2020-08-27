NoBroker.com ties-up with OYO LIFE, to scale up its co-living services

NoBroker.com, India’s largest C2C real estate platform has partnered with OYO LIFE, a long-term rental housing business to offer safe and hygienic accommodations through the tech-enabled platform with instant booking feature. OYO LIFE has listed over 200 buildings on Nobroker.com across Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. Through this partnership, NoBroker aims to scale up its co-living services.

Targeted at millennials and young professionals in search of long-term rentals at affordable prices, OYO LIFE offers an end-to-end managed, comfortable, high-quality living experience that eliminates the hassles of finding, accessing and managing everyday housing. Customers can avail an exclusive discount of up to INR 1,500/- on first month’s rest while booking OYO LIFE’s accommodation on NoBroker.in.

The two companies combine their tech prowess to integrate and implement technology for map-based location search, e-meeting with the property manager and instant booking of property by secure payment of the token amount. OYO LIFE properties listed on the platform will feature property pictures and include information such as available essential amenities, television, Wi-Fi connectivity, power backup, 24/7 caretaking and security provisions such as CCTV surveillance.

NoBroker gets more than 5 lac tenants looking for a home on its platform every month and more than 25000 people find houses at NoBroker. It makes 3 million customer connections on the platform every month and has saved over INR 5000 crore in brokerage so far.

OYO LIFE is continuously innovating to be the preferred option for customers in the new reality. Customer behaviour is changing across the co-living industry with hygiene, safety standards and minimal-touch SOPs becoming the norm. As a responsible rental housing business, OYO LIFE has rolled out the ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative which has minimal-touch SOPs and safety measures. It includes precautionary measures such as daily temperature checks for both staff and residents, discouraging usage of commons areas, deep-cleaning of all buildings as well as the optimum use of sanitizers, gloves, and masks. Common seating areas are also carefully designed to maintain social distancing, supporting quarantine measures for symptomatic residents while creating minimal impact on other residents. The customers also have the option of choosing private rooms as per their requirements.

Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.com said, “We are happy to scale up our offerings on co-living houses and combine our synergies with OYO LIFE to provide safe, hygienic, affordable, and fully managed accommodation to young professionals. There has been a shift in customer behaviour across the industry, and it is easy to see that hygiene, safety standards and minimal-touch SOPs will soon become the norm. Our data indicate that young professionals are looking to shift out of PGs to co-living and shared accommodation to cope with the current situation. We have enabled the entire product for our customers to help them book properties without having to venture out.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer & SVP – Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia who leads OYO LIFE’s operations in India said, “The co-living industry, unlike other industries, has shown great resilience during this crisis. We are seeing a significant shift in consumer preference from unorganized PGs to OYO LIFE rental accommodations as we offer a strong assurance of cleanliness and hygiene as part of our ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative. We are pleased to partner with NoBroker.in to provide customers with a simplified process of discovering affordable, hassle-free living across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata & Delhi-NCR.”

These living spaces are carefully curated keeping in mind the preferences of the young and ‘always on’ generation, with a focus on comfort and convenience, so that these young creative minds can pursue their passions. Through this partnership, end-to-end online bookings are enabled for customers who are in search of co-living buildings based on their varied preferences. The booking process is also simplified with the option of completing the payment online.