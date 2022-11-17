NoBroker.com unveils a 3,500 sq ft state-of-the-art experience centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 17, 2022: NoBroker.com, India’s first proptech unicorn, has recently opened a 3,500 sq ft state-of-the-art experience centre in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area, one of the city’s most premium locations. The experience centre will offer a unique touch-and-feel experience to allow customers to choose from the best options to design or redesign their space.

As the capital city of Telangana and home to one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the world, Hyderabad presents a unique opportunity to protect companies. This opportunity is what NoBroker.com is looking to tap into. The launch of the Gachibowli Experience Centre, the first in Hyderabad and the second such facility after the HRBR Centre in Bengaluru, is part of NoBroker’s long-term vision to develop an end-to-end ecosystem catering to all the property-related needs. The platform already has a strong presence in the city with more than 10 lakh happy customers and this number is increasing at a rapid pace. With the Gachibowli experience centre, NoBroker.com has further strengthened its footprint in the City of Nizams.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, NoBroker said, “We believe that the home interiors’ organised market is still capturing a very small segment of the overall market and there is huge scope for NoBroker to grow. With other home services of NoBroker, interior is a natural extension for us and I believe we will soon become one of the key interior players in the organized market. Hyderabad is among the top 3 cities in the country in terms of spending on home interiors. Therefore, strategically it is very important for NoBroker to improve our foothold in the city. We have already opened our first interior store in Bangalore HRBR layout in Mar’22 and we are planning to open 3 more by the end of 2023. Our interiors vertical has shown 10x growth in last 9 months since the launch of Bangalore Experience Centre and we are confident that the Gachibowli experience centre will further accelerate this growth.” One of the customers who visited the Gachibowli Experience centre, Mr Govindaraja Achari, said, “I visited few carpentry stores and small studios, but I was not confident about the quality of products that I saw. As soon as I entered the NoBroker experience centre, I was impressed both by the products displayed and their top-class finish. The staff is also very knowledgeable, professional, and helpful. I had a very pleasant experience overall.” He paid the booking advance in his first visit to the centre.

The Gachibowli experience centre has multiple varieties of kitchen, wardrobe, and other modular products for our customers to touch and feel. The centre also has a team of design experts to help customers select the right options to complement their vision for home décor. This hands-on approach ensures a smoother discovery and purchase experience for visitors to the Gachibowli centre and provides a significant advantage in terms of price, project timelines, and product quality.