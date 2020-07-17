NoBroker on a Hiring Spree; Looks to Strengthen Rental Business

At a time when COVID-19 impact is squeezing workforce across industries and many businesses are resorting to pay cuts, NoBroker.com, India’s leading real estate tech platform is looking to hire professionals to expand operations further. The company has 300 open positions across all its verticals- business, marketing, and technology.

The company has four product lines, NoBroker, NoBrokerHood, NoBroker Pay and Home Services, which cater to end to end of customers’ property search journey in buying or renting. It is the only platform in India that is 100% brokerage free. The strong value proposition made it a leader in the cities it is present- Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR.

Over the last few months, NoBrokerHood, the visitor, society, and payment management app by NoBroker partnered with BigBasket and ITC to help residents order groceries and essentials from the comfort of their homes. It also partnered with HDFC’s Payzapp and SBI to make rent and maintenance payments more rewarding. The product line has grown exponentially over the last few months. With the 8x growth in NoBrokerHood, combined with a 100 percent growth in its Packers & Movers business, NoBroker believes it is the best time to hire.

On the technology side, the company is looking for data scientists, engineers, robotic process automation experts, UX designers, architects, and frontend and backend developers. “We are looking for people with skills in open source Java, React, Elastic, Kafka, and Metabase. We treat each of our four verticals as startups. We are creating our own data lake, and hence we need a good combination of data scientists and engineers,” says Akhil Gupta, Co-founder, and CTO, NoBroker.

Saurabh Garg, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker said, “With the lockdown lifted, we have seen the demand coming back to pre-COVID levels across cities. Our data also indicated that 65% of consumers believe that it is the best time to buy a property as prices are low and many developers are offering attractive discounts. So, we are recruiting at all levels to address the pent-up demand to help our customers inch closer to their dream of owning a home.” The company is also looking for Corporate Sales, Loyalty Management, and Social Media roles on the marketing front.

Open positions in business and operations include vertical heads, business function heads, associate managers, and customer care, executives