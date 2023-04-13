NoCap Meta Launches Imment, a High-Performance High Compression Method for Web 3.0 Experiences

Mumbai, 13th April 2023: NoCap Meta, a web3 company has announced the launch of Imment, a High-Performance High Compression (HPHC) method that enables brands to host full-scale experiences in a light, web-renderable environment. Imment is designed to work flawlessly on any device, from a phone released in 2018 to an Oculus headset. It enables brands to create custom, immersive virtual experiences that work flawlessly on any device.

“With Imment, brands can create truly immersive experiences that engage their audience and drive sales,” said Shekhar Chatterjee, Co-Founder and CTO at NoCap Meta. “Imment is designed to be flexible, easy to use, and effective, making it the perfect tool for any brand looking to enter the world of Web 3.0.”

Imment offers a range of modules that enable brands to create custom virtual experiences for their audience. These modules include virtual try-ons, fully immersive commerce experiences, streaming, gaming (single and multiplayer), P2E games, treasure hunts, and more. Imment also features life-like representations of real-world 3D assets, as well as interactive product display and explanation methods. Additionally, Imment offers social features such as chat, call, and streaming, as well as wrap-around subscriptions.

One of the key benefits of Imment is its flexibility when it comes to payment methods. Users can pay with credit cards, UPI, or even crypto, giving brands the ability to appeal to a wide range of customers. Imment is also not tied to a single ecosystem, meaning that brands can use it regardless of their existing platform. The moat of Imment lies in its high functionality, cross-platform functionality, and server load effectiveness. Brands can create custom virtual experiences that add value for their customer base, without sacrificing performance or overloading their servers.