NODWIN Gaming and BACARDÍ bring back BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, India’s happiest music festival, with limited tickets and social distancing practices

Pune, Delhi NCR and Kolkata to host 2-day live editions of India’s happiest music festival; 8 additional cities to host pop-ups of the festival; tickets go live on Dec 4

Mumbai/Delhi: December 04, 2021 – India’s happiest music festival BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, which was held digitally last year due to the lockdown restrictions, is now back with a bang with live editions planned for February 2022 in three cities – Pune, Kolkata and Delhi NCR. NODWIN Gaming, who recently acquired the festival from OML Entertainment, will be organizing the festival. Registrations for the virtual edition as well as bookings for the live festivals, will open from December 4, 2021.

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender will host a 2-day musical weekend in each of the three cities packed with electric performances by some of the most loved and followed Indian artists across genres. The festival will operate with limited capacity with only 1,500 to 2,500 tickets being sold in each city for fully vaccinated audiences. In previous editions, the festival frequently sold over 20,000 tickets per city. This year, we will see an array of performances from Indian and International artists, albeit fewer international names owing to the travel restrictions.

In the run up to the festival early next year, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender will host City Takeovers in eight additional cities — Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Guwahati, as well as a digital edition. The festival has been bringing together comedy, food and a diverse range of music under one roof for years now with the aim to make fans ‘happy’ again.

“Music has the power to transcend borders, uplift your spirits and unite cultures and people from across the world. BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has been doing that brilliantly for over a decade now and we are very happy to bring back the live version in 2022, especially at a time when we’ve all emerged from a very unsettling time. After a two year gap, I am sure all the fans of this festival have been waiting to attend it live to feel the distinct energy of a live festival. This continues our fan first approach with the convergence of Music, Comedy and Gaming” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD, NODWIN Gaming.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Consumer Marketing Lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India and South East Asia, said, “At BACARDÍ, we always keep consumers at the heart of what we do. Having embedded that core philosophy into the curation of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, our flagship property has become a leading cultural phenomenon over the years, where consumers across the country looked forward to attending the event each year. Last year, we took this fest virtual and saw an overwhelming response from fans. This year, with a sense of normalcy seeping in, we want to see our consumers express themselves and be happy in a physical environment again, with safety as our #1 priority. So we’re bringing back BACARDÍ NH7 to town – bigger, better and wider this time – as we take over multiple cities, with a host of experiences across formats, making our consumers Do What Makes Them Happy Again!”

This unique edition will be a celebration of getting back on-ground and marking new beginnings in the post-pandemic world. The festival will prioritize all necessary safety and hygiene protocols and checks. Social distancing, entry for only fully vaccinated fans, mandatory use of masks and sanitizers, thermal scanning check points, temperature checks, etc., will ensure a safe and secure atmosphere where fans can enjoy the festival.

The event is subject to permissions being procured which will only be known closer to the event date based on the regulations at the time. However, NODWIN Gaming will refund all ticket money in case of any cancellations due to regulations on account of the pandemic.

To book limited-season tickets for the country’s most awaited musical weekend, log on to nh7.in or visit https://insider.in/bacardi-nh7-weekender/article

For more information, follow the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender festival’s social media pages @nh7dotin – https://www.instagram.com/nh7dotin/?hl=en